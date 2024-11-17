Virgil van Dijk's Former Teammate Urges Liverpool To Sign Newcastle Defender As 33-Year-Old's Replacement
Virgil van Dijk's former teammate at Southampton, Jose Fonte, has urged Liverpool to sign a Newcastle United defender as his replacement.
Reds skipper Van Dijk is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield, causing uncertainty about his future with overseas teams allowed to discuss the possibility of a move next summer at the start of January.
Reports are suggesting that the Dutchman is keen to extend his stay on Merseyside, and a deal might not be too far away, but he is still yet to put pen to paper.
Whilst Van Dijk may yet commit his future to Liverpool, the hierarchy at the club will still be looking at options to replace him in the short or long term.
Fonte, who is now playing his football in Portugal with Casa Pia, believes that the Reds should look no further than Newcastle's Sven Botman, who he played with for Lille in France, to replace the talismanic Dutchman.
Fonte was speaking to JeffBet (via The Mag) when he explained the qualities that 24-year-old Botman would bring to Liverpool.
“I would love to see Sven Botman replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and I think he has the ability to do it.
“We won the league together in France and like Van Dijk, he is a monster. He is tall, very good in duels, he plays as the left centre-back, he loves a tackle, he is aggressive and still young.
“I just hope that he can continue his progress after his injury and stay healthy."
Before his move to St James' Park in 2022, Liverpool were linked with a move for the Dutch under-21 international but never pushed for the transfer even though Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez were all out with long-term injuries.
Botman is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate knee injury of his own, and potential suitors will want to see how he comes back long-term after major surgery.
The priority for chiefs at Anfield remains to extend the deal of their captain, and they will be desperate to do so with him playing close to his best and having been hugely influential in helping Arne Slot make an excellent start to life as the club's new Head Coach.