Virgil van Dijk Speaks On Brighton And Bayer Leverkusen Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Liverpool were shocked in the first half against Brighton, conceding early before changing the tide in the second half to come back from 1-0 down to finish the game 2-1 victors.
The Dutch captain is calling for a similar in their clash with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen tonight, as Liverpool welcome the German side to Anfield in the latest round of fixtures for the UEFA Champions League.
Here's what Virgil had to say in his column in the official matchday programme:
“Another home game, and another chance for us to show what we are about as a team.
“Before the game against Brighton on Saturday, I spoke about how important Anfield would be if we were to get the win, and I have to say that I was proven right. The atmosphere was fantastic, and it certainly played a big part in our excellent second-half comeback.
“We never have easy games against Brighton and it is clear that we had some difficult moments, especially in the first half. We were sloppy in possession and we didn’t press anywhere near as well as we can. We deserved to be behind at half-time, no doubt about it.
“The second half, though, was a different story. We came with a completely different energy after the break and I think we got what we deserved from the game. It was a big three points for us, especially when you see some of the other results around the Premier League at the weekend.
“I have to give a special mention, too, to Joe Gomez, who arrived into the game in difficult circumstances following the injury to Ibrahima Konate right before half-time. Ibou thankfully looks like he is going to be fine, but Joey really showed his quality in the second half with a brilliant performance.
“As I have said many times already, we are going to need everybody to step up and contribute during the coming weeks and months, and it is great to see that guys like Joey, as well as others like Wataru, Cody, Kostas, Curtis and Darwin, are ready to take their chance when called upon. It’s a squad game, and everyone will have their part to play across the season.
“Tonight we face another difficult game, and another really strong opponent. It is hard not to be impressed by what Bayer Leverkusen have done over the past 12 months or so. They have been one of the best and most consistent teams in Europe, achieving incredible things in Germany last season. They have a good manager, one who is very familiar to our supporters of course, and they will arrive at Anfield highly motivated, ready to give us a really tough test.
“We need to start the game better than we did against Brighton, that’s for sure. We need to build on that second-half performance and take all the positives into tonight’s game. If we can do that, then we will be in good shape.
“We are enjoying the many challenges that are coming our way right now. Our results have been very good so far, both domestically and in the Champions League, and that of course gives us a lot of confidence. We know that we can compete in any game, against any opponent.
“But we still want more. We know that there is a long way to go in this season, and that we are still a work in progress. We have to stay humble, keep fighting and keep demanding more from ourselves.
“Keep enjoying it too, I would say. It is a privilege to play in games such as this, and one we must never take for granted.
“I’m looking forward to another special Anfield atmosphere this evening.”
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen face off at 8 pm GMT tonight, with both teams undefeated in the competition so far.