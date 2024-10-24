Arsenal Set ANOTHER Injury Setback Before Liverpool Clash
Arsenal are set to be without Ricciardo Calafiori for a number of weeks following a knee injury during their UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Sky Sports have confirmed that Arsenal's Ricciardo Calafiori will be out of action for several weeks following scans that took place on the Italian's knee. Worries about ligament damage have been quashed as the injury is deemed not to be as serious as first thought.
An MCL sprain, however, which is what the injury is suspected to be, will keep Calafiori on the sideline for the next few weeks, possibly until the next international break at the end of November.
Crucially, the Arsenal defender will miss the upcoming clash this weekend against Liverpool, which adds to the Gunners' availability woes. Centre-back William Saliba is also set to miss the match due to suspension picked up in their previous clash with Bournemouth, a 2-0 loss.
