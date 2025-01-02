AC Milan Have Not Contacted Liverpool Over Darwin Nunez Transfer, Reds Unlikely To Permit Move Without Replacement
According to a report, AC Milan have not contacted Liverpool about a potential transfer for striker Darwin Nunez.
The Uruguayan has struggled to establish himself under new Head Coach Arne Slot and appears to have fallen below Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.
Time appears to be running out for the 25-year-old at Anfield as he tries to shake off the €85million price tag after his move from Benfica in the summer of 2022.
Reports of late have linked Nunez with a move to AC Milan in January, with the Rossoneri looking to take him on loan with an option to buy next summer.
Simon Jones has now shut that down speculation, however, in Mail Sport, by claiming that there has been no contact between chiefs at the San Siro and Liverpool over the striker.
The journalist also confirms that it is unlikely that the Reds would authorise a deal in January without being able to bring in a replacement.