AC Milan Have Not Contacted Liverpool Over Darwin Nunez Transfer, Reds Unlikely To Permit Move Without Replacement

The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as first-choice under Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to a report, AC Milan have not contacted Liverpool about a potential transfer for striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has struggled to establish himself under new Head Coach Arne Slot and appears to have fallen below Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liver
Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Time appears to be running out for the 25-year-old at Anfield as he tries to shake off the €85million price tag after his move from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Reports of late have linked Nunez with a move to AC Milan in January, with the Rossoneri looking to take him on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Simon Jones has now shut that down speculation, however, in Mail Sport, by claiming that there has been no contact between chiefs at the San Siro and Liverpool over the striker.

The journalist also confirms that it is unlikely that the Reds would authorise a deal in January without being able to bring in a replacement.

