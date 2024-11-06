Al-Hilal To Terminate Neymar's Contract Amid Mohamed Salah Interest
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are considering parting ways with Neymar after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday amid interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
The Brazil international, who has been hampered by injuries since moving to the Gulf State is expected to undergo treatment and rehabilitation lasting four to six weeks.
Neymar was replaced in the 58th minute of Al Hilal's 3-0 win over Esteghlal of Iran in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.
It was the former Barcelona forward's second appearance for Al Hilal following a 12-month injury layoff.
"Unfortunately, it is not a simple injury and he seems to be suffering from muscle pain and it is not a knee issue," Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said Wednesday in a news conference in Riyadh.
After the game, Neymar took to social media to update his fans.
"Hopefully nothing too much" he wrote.
"It's normal that after one year [out] this happens, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes."
Neymar's contract will expire in June 2025, however according to Brazilian outlet UOL, the 19-time Saudi champions are losing patience with the ex-PSG star and looking to terminate his contract in January.
Jorge Jesus' side have already been linked with a move for Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the current season.
The Egypt international is yet to extend his stay at Anfield, having joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma.
He can speak to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract agreement in January.
According to reports, Al Hilal are keen on signing Salah ahead of the Club World Cup.
The 32-year-old has been the subject of Saudi interest previously as Liverpool turned down a £150million bid for the forward from Al Ittihad in 2023.
He has been in red-hot form for Arne Slot's side this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.
Neymar, who could be replaced by Salah has played just seven games for Al Hilal since signing in August 2023.