Al Hilal Transfer Stance On Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Revealed
Mohamed Salah shared a cryptic message about his Liverpool future on Sunday after helping the Reds overcome Brighton in the Premier League.
Salah scored the match-winner as Arne Slot's side secured a 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday to go top of the league table.
The 32-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Liverpool so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.
Salah has been linked with a move to several clubs with his Reds' contract expiring next summer.
He can speak to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract agreement in January.
According to talkSPORT's Ben Jacobs, Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are keen on signing Salah ahead of the Club World Cup.
Jacobs said: "2025 is the target. Al Hilal is the club.
"The Saudi football federation will be taking FIFA up on this so-called exceptional window ahead of the Club World Cup.
"So they could in theory try and sign Salah between June 1 and 10, which means they're looking at him for not just the Saudi Pro League but for the Club World Cup."
He added: "All signs are Saudi are going to come back in and if Salah is a free agent then naturally he can get a bigger sign-on fee.
"Liverpool want him to renew, Saudi are pushing hard. [Saudi Pro League sporting director] Michael Emenalo, who has a good relationship with Mo Salah, is leading the drive.
"So the only thing that's really changed is the club from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal and the expectation is that Saudi will make a big push.
"Another expectation is that the TV rights will change to country-specific in certain territories.
"One of those territories is Egypt, so as a result, if Salah joins, this is also about a return on investment because Egypt will have specific country rights.
"And with Salah there, you would expect the Saudi Pro League to be able to bring in a relatively lucrative deal.
"So Salah to Saudi remains on the cards and Al Hilal is the most likely destination with the Club World Cup in mind."
Salah has been the subject of Saudi interest previously as Liverpool turned down a £150million bid for the forward from Al Ittihad in 2023.