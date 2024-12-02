Alisson Becker Tipped For Saudi Transfer At The End Of The Season With Giorgi Mamardashvili Liverpool Bound
According to a report, this could be Alisson Becker's last season at Liverpool, with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League on the cards.
The stopper arrived at Anfield in 2018 in a world record transfer from AS Roma, and his impact was immediate, helping the Reds to the Champions League and then to their first league title in 30 years the following season.
Whilst the 32-year-old's performances have not shown any signs of decline, nagging injury problems have meant he has missed plenty of football, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising superbly and now pushing for the number-one spot himself.
The goalkeeping situation at Anfield has been further complicated with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, where he has remained on loan for a year, but he is expected to arrive on Merseyside next summer.
As Liverpool look to the future, Fichajes are reporting that the Brazilian could be in his last season at the club due to Mamardashvili's pending arrival, with rumours of a lucrative move to Saudi intensifying.
Alisson himself has recently indicated he is keen to stay at Liverpool at least until the end of his contract in 2027, so there are no guarantees he is about to enter the final six months of his career at the club.
The matter is a complex one, however, with Kelleher also in fantastic form and pushing for a regular spot, meaning it is going to be fascinating to see how this situation develops over the coming months.