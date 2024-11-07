Arsenal Considering €40million Bid For Liverpool And Tottenham Target Hugo Larsson
According to a report, Arsenal have joined the race alongside Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugh Larsson.
The Swedish international has started the new season in fine form, scoring three times in 14 matches for the German club, and his performances have clearly not gone unnoticed by some of Europe's biggest teams.
Caught Offside report that Arsenal hold a strong interest in the 20-year-old, who is viewed as one of Europe's hottest prospects and that he could be the subject of a €40million bid from the Gunners when the January transfer window opens as they aim to get back on track in the race for the Premier League title.
The outlet also suggests that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could try to initiate talks over the transfer of Larsson this winter, but interest from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund means they cannot be ruled out of the race to sign the talented midfielder.
It's also mentioned that sources close to the Bundesliga outfit have indicated that a fee of €40million would not be enough to tempt them to sell the wonderkid, and the fee may need to be closer to €70-80million to bring them to the negotiating table.