Arsenal Interested in Liverpool Target Martin Zubimendi As Mikel Arteta Eyes Midfield Reinforcement
Arsenal are interested in signing Liverpool transfer target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad next summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.
The Reds were informed that Zubimendi wanted to leave Real Sociedad during the transfer window and was expecting to depart for a new club, prompting their pursuit of the Euro 2024 winner.
However, Zubimendi opted against a move to Merseyside despite emerging as the club's major target under new head coach Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp back in June.
While, the Spain international handed Liverpool a big blow at the time, Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up to fill the No.6 role impressively, starting all of the club's games in the Premier League and Champions League.
Liverpool have moved five points clear of defending champions Manchester City after just 11 games played so far and are also top of the Champions League table.
The Reds still admire Martin Zubimendi, however according to The Independent, "Arsenal are monitoring Martin Zubimendi’s situation, in the belief they can prove the Real Sociedad player’s most viable destination in the summer.
"Mikel Arteta wants to add a No 6 to his team, to ensure they have maximum tactical options in midfield."
Zubimendi is also on Manchester City's radar as a possible replacement for Rodri who is expected to be out for the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Arsenal in September.
The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world following his consistent performances for Real Sociedad.
Zubimendi, who replaced Rodri in the Euro 2024 final helped Spain beat England 2-1 to clinch the title in Germany over the summer.
Arsenal would hope to lure Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium, having already signed his former club teammate Mikel Merino in the summer.
The Independent further claims that there was one condition that Zubimendi would be allowed to leave for the right offer in the future after deciding to stay at his boyhood club.
Arsenal are said to have a good relationship with Real Sociedad from the Merino negotiations and will look to capitalise on that with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City also showing keen interest.