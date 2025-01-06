Atletico Madrid Considering Move For Out Of Favour Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez
According to a report, Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.
The 25-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota favoured in attack by Arne Slot.
His return of 37 goals in 120 appearances means he has never quite fully justified the €85million fee Liverpool paid to Benfica in the summer of 2022, despite some promising spells in a red shirt.
This season was always going to be a pivotal one for the Uruguayan but with Cody Gakpo excelling on the left of the Liverpool attack, Slot has switched Diaz to a central striking role for the big matches.
Fichajes are reporting that Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for Nunez with Diego Simeone's team looking set to compete for the La Liga title with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.
The Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool would be looking for around €60million for the striker but whilst the Rojiblancos believe Nunez could be a difference maker, they may look to either stagger the payments or include players in exchange.