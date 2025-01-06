Liverpool FC ON SI

Atletico Madrid Considering Move For Out Of Favour Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez

Diego Simeone could look to bolster his attack for the La Liga title run-in with the Uruguayan

Neil Andrew

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to a report, Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk 'Close To Renewing Contract' With Liverpool After Real Madrid Turned Down Offer To Sign Him

The 25-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota favoured in attack by Arne Slot.

Darwin Nunez
IMAGO / News Images

His return of 37 goals in 120 appearances means he has never quite fully justified the €85million fee Liverpool paid to Benfica in the summer of 2022, despite some promising spells in a red shirt.

READ MORE: Liverpool & Manchester City To Battle It Out For Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

This season was always going to be a pivotal one for the Uruguayan but with Cody Gakpo excelling on the left of the Liverpool attack, Slot has switched Diaz to a central striking role for the big matches.

Cody Gakpo plays during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool
Cody Gakpo plays during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fichajes are reporting that Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for Nunez with Diego Simeone's team looking set to compete for the La Liga title with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

READ MORE: Liverpool Open To Accepting Transfer For Out Of Form Striker - Premier League Club Interested

The Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool would be looking for around €60million for the striker but whilst the Rojiblancos believe Nunez could be a difference maker, they may look to either stagger the payments or include players in exchange.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Transfers