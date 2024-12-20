Barcelona Interest 'Seduces' Trent Alexander-Arnold As Desire To Leave Liverpool 'Seems Firm'
According to a report, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is of interest to Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG.
READ MORE:Mohamed Salah Struck Deal With Paris Saint-Germain On Free Transfer Before Change Of Mind
The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and could leave his boyhood club on a free transfer if there is no breakthrough in negotiations to extend that deal.
Reports are suggesting that no significant progress has been made with discussions between Liverpool and his representatives, and he will be available to speak to overseas clubs about a potential transfer from the start of January.
READ MORE:Liverpool 'In The Race' For Bayern Munich Star Alongside Real Madrid & Manchester United
ElNacional.Cat are now reporting that Barcelona are determined to make a move for the England international, with Hansi Flick seeing him as a perfect fit to complement his offensive style of play.
The La Liga club's well-publicised financial issues may also not be an issue with the right-back available on a free transfer next summer.
According to the outlet, sources have told them that Alexander-Arnold could be tempted by Barcelona's history and that his desire to leave Liverpool 'seems firm'.
READ MORE:Ligue 1 Side Willing To Sell Liverpool Transfer Target In January For £35m
They also suggest, however, that the defender would demand a starting place in Flick's lineup, with the excellent Jules Kounde currently occupying that position, although the France international could switch to the centre.
As every day passes, the likelihood that Alexander-Arnold leaves Anfield and his list of admirers continues to grow, with Real Madrid and PSG reported to be interested along with the Catalan giants.