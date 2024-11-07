Barcelona Interested In Signing Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah On Free Transfer
Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool is still unresolved, with his contract set to expire next summer.
Salah is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world and has helped the Reds win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and FA Cup.
The 32-year-old has scored 220 goals and provided 98 assists in 365 games across all competitions for Arne Slot's side who are top of the Premier League table.
Tuesday night's 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen also lifted the Reds to the summit of the revamped Champions League table as Salah registered two assists.
This season, the Egypt international has made 16 appearances, netted nine goals, and contributed nine assists so far.
Following his impressive start to the campaign, several clubs have been linked with a move for Salah who will be free to speak to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract agreement in January.
It is believed that Salah is eyeing a new lucrative new deal to stay at Liverpool until 2027.
In recent weeks, speculation about Salah’s future has centered around PSG, a move to Saudi Arabia, or staying at Anfield.
However, Barcelona have now entered the race for the forward.
According to SPORT, Salah, who earns a salary of around £242,000 a week would be willing to change teams and Barca like him.
The Blaugrana's priority is Nico Williams, but the Egyptian's name has already reached the offices of Camp Nou and they are clear that now the transfer would be feasible.
We will have to wait and see if Salah commits his future to Liverpool or departs at the end of the season.