Barcelona Registration Issue Could Mean Euro Cup Winner Available For A Free Transfer
Barcelona have until January 1st to register Dani Olmo in La Liga, or they risk losing him on a free transfer.
The Spanish Euro Cup winner has played for the La Liga giants this season as a left-winger and attacking midfielder. In 15 matches, he has scored six goals and assisted once.
La Liga approved a temporary permit for Olmo’s registration so he could play the first half of the season. This gave Barcelona time to look for revenue streams to help them comply with La Liga’s financial rules.
Their temporary permit expires at midnight on December 31st, and Barcelona lost their second appeal for Olmo’s precautionary registration on Monday.
Ferran Martínez of Mundo Deportivo reported that the Premier League’s top clubs, such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea, are attentive to the situation.
However, the article states that Olmo has decided not to listen to anyone. His intention has always been to fulfill his contract with Barcelona, and any other outcome would be the biggest disappointment of his career.