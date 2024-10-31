Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremy Frimpong Top of Liverpool's List to Replace Real Madrid Bound Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and every day that passes it looks more and more likely that he won't be continuing his stay at his boyhood club.
Real Madrid, the main side interested in the 26-year-old, is a hard club to say no to and with their current 'Galactico' squad, they could dominate football for the next decade.
The Scouser would be joining the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, to just name a few, giving him the best chance to cement himself as the best right-back in history.
However, the counter argument is that Trent would become another name amongst the world best players, whilst at Anfield he is adored and has a special place in the fans' hearts due to being at the club since he was six years old.
The England international could face a similar outcome to Philippe Coutinho who joined Barcelona and his career went downhill.
Jurgen Klopp famously said to the Brazilian that if he stays at Liverpool he will have a statue built after him but if he joined Barcelona he will just become another player, something that ended up happening.
Liverpool fans will be hoping that Trent will also take that advice but with his contract set to run out in July, it's very possible he won't extend, ending his 20-year stay at the club.
However, it looks like Liverpool are not taking any chances and have already identified the Scouser's replacement if he does join Real Madrid.
Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremy Frimpong is at the 'top of Liverpool's shopping' list should Alexander-Arnold decide to move on, according to Caught Offside.
The report states that Liverpool's scouts have been closely monitoring Frimpong for weeks, and were in attendance during the recent fixture against Werder Bremen.
The 23-year-old has played 11 games in the Bundesliga and Champions League for Xabi Alonso's side this season, scoring one goal and getting six assists.
Frimpong could link up with Liverpool who already have a very strong Dutch contingent at the club with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and head coach Arne Slot.
If the Reds were to try and sign the Netherlands international it would not be cheap, currently TransferMarkt value him at €50million, something that could become an issue, especially if they lose Trent for free.
It also isn't out of the realm of possibility that Liverpool don't sign a first-choice right-back, instead choosing to trust Conor Bradley, who is yet to have a bad game for the Reds, something which would save them a lot of money.