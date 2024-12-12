Bayern Munich Winger A Serious Option For Liverpool As Mohamed Salah Replacement
According to a report, Liverpool are considering a Bayern Munich player as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.
The 32-year-old has been in sensational form this season and is a major reason why Arne Slot's team find themselves top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
Despite Salah's incredible performances that have seen him score 16 times and provide 12 assists in just 22 matches, he is out of contract next summer and could leave the club on a free transfer.
The Egyptian has spoken directly to the media of late about his contract situation and even claimed a few weeks back that he was 'more out than in'.
Since then, however, it was reported by the reliable David Ornstein that Salah had finally been offered a new contract by the club.
Although there does now appear to have been some positive movement in Salah's contract situation at Anfield, Christian Falk reports that Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane is a serious option under consideration as a replacement for Liverpool's talisman.
The Head of Football for BILD claims that the Reds are looking for a player who can immediately step into Salah's shoes should he depart, and the 28-year-old German fits the bill.
Former Manchester City man Sane is out of contract at the end of the season and would also, therefore, be available on a free transfer.