Benfica Star ‘Interested’ In Reuniting With Arne Slot At Liverpool
Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield after missing out on Martin Zubimendi and have a number of high-profile targets on their shortlist.
The Reds had shown strong interest in the 25-year-old and were prepared to meet his £51.7million release clause, having agreed on personal terms with the player.
However, the deal fell through after Real Sociedad informed Zubimendi that he would need to trigger the release clause himself to seal a move to Anfield.
Ultimately, he decided to stay at his boyhood club at least for the time being.
The midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai have been impressive so far this season, while Curtis Jones has also put in some good performances.
But, according to reports, Arne Slot isn’t convinced by back-up option Wataru Endo, who has struggled for regular game time this campaign.
According to Football Insider, "Benfica star Orkun Kokcu is “interested” in reuniting with Arne Slot at Liverpool."
The report claims that "it would take a “big fee” to sign Kocku away from Benfica at the moment as the club isn’t interested in selling him."
Kokcu is regarded as one of the best young talents in Portugal and can play in a defensive, central, or attacking role.
The 23-year-old played under Slot at Feyenoord before he joined Benfica in the summer of 2023, signing a five-year contract.
The Turkey international has made 56 appearances, scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists for Benfica across all competitions.
This season, Kokcu has netted four goals and registered three assists in 14 games in all competitions.