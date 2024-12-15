Brighton Reveal Price Tag For Liverpool And Chelsea Transfer Target
Liverpool and Chelsea have both made impressive starts to the season. The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table with 36 points, five points above Chelsea after 15 matches played so far.
Though the Blues head coach Enzo Maresca has consistently insisted that his side are not contenders for the league title, their impressive performances and results prove otherwise, and will have the chance to close the gap on the Reds when they take on Brentford on Sunday evening.
With the January transfer window edging ever closer, both teams will be considering bolstering their squad for the second half of the season. Chelsea and Liverpool are currently financially stable to be able to compete for some of the best players in the world.
Both clubs are interested in several players, however they will look to battle each other for the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this week confirmed Liverpool's interest in Pedro.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Romano disclosed that the Reds are monitoring Pedro ahead of a possible move in 2025. He said: "Liverpool will be active on the market in 2025, so for sure they will be one club to watch; probably more in the summer transfer window than January, that's the anticipation.
"There are many links with Joao Pedro, Brighton forward who's been doing excellent for couple of years in Premier League; my understanding is that at this stage there's still no concrete negotiations for Joao, no club to club approach.
"Liverpool are just one of several clubs (more than three) closely monitoring Joao Pedro, who's an excellent talent and could leave Brighton in July 2025; but I don't anticipate any move in January and remember, it's always difficult to negotiate with the Seagulls."
According to TBR Football, Liverpool and Chelsea will have to make an offer in the region of £100million for Pedro, but however, the Seagulls have no intentions of letting him leave in the near future.
The report claims that Liverpool have monitored him closely and is held in high regard by the Reds' sporting director Richard Hughes – who liked him during his time at Bournemouth. Chelsea are also keen on signing another striker in 2025 and have been impressed with Pedro’s progress at Brighton.
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are said to be admirers of Pedro whose contract expires in the summer of 2028. The Brazil international has four goals and three assists in nine appearances for Fabian Hurzeler's side this season.
