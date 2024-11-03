'Chances Emerging' For Liverpool to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni In £100million Blockbuster Deal
Liverpool could re-ignite their interest in Real Madrid and France midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report.
The Reds and Jurgen Klopp tried hard to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield in 2022 from Monaco, before he opted to sign for Los Blancos in a transfer worth £70million.
Reports emerged earlier in the week however saying that Tchouameni was losing support at the Santiago Bernabeu and that they would be open to listening to offers for the midfielder.
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are acting on a request from new Head Coach Arne Slot by pursuing a move for the French international and sources have told them that 'chances of a move coming to fruition are emerging'.
They go on to say that a deal would not be easy but 'is possible' with the transfer fee likely to be around £100million. That would not necessarily be a problem for Liverpool who have shown in the past with their failed pursuit of Moises Caicedo from Brighton that they are willing to spend big on the right player.
Slot's team have started the season very well and top the Premier League table but midfield reinforcements remain a priority after Martin Zubimendi opted to stay at Real Socieded in the summer.
As to whether they return for Tchouameni, a player that has rejected them in the past, remains to be seen. His age and quality however will tick a number of boxes at Anfield so a move cannot be ruled out.