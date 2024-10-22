Chelsea Freeze Out Academy Star on Liverpool Radar
Chelsea are still looking to find a solution to their contact situation with talented full-back, Josh Acheampong(18). The young Englishman has left the London club in a state of bewilderment and confusion as they were under the impression that the latest contract offer was signed, only to discover there was no signature.
Acheampong has been told he will not be included in any first team or development football until a new deal has been signed reports Simon Johnson and Liam Twomey of The Athletic. Effectively freezing the youngster out of the team in all capacity. Chelsea will continue to work on a deal while the contract end ticks ever closer.
With 18 months left on the young defenders contract, due to run out in 2026, a number of clubs have been lined up to scout him over the last number of months, Liverpool, being chief among them, along with Dortmund and even Real Madrid interested in the teenagers services. The latter of those named even considering a move for him in January at the earliest.
A small twist is that the Real Madrid pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold could see Liverpool move on Acheampong instead. The highly rated defender was promoted to the U20s in the recent international break. Although the Chelsea higher-ups do not want to lose a player they see as a considerable asset for the future. One to watch for sure in the upcoming January transfer window!