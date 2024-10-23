Crystal Palace Star ‘Tells Friends’ He Wants to ‘Join Liverpool’ Amid Relegation Battle
Crystal Palace have had an absolutely shocking start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, a stark contrast to how they ended the previous season under new coach Oliver Glasner.
The South London club are yet to win a game this season and currently sit 18th in the table, with only Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers behind them.
Even though the Eagles lost two crucial players in Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, who joined Bayern Munich and Fulham respectively, they more than did enough in the transfer market to help replace them, bringing in the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix, Ismaïla Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah just to name a few.
Palace also did very well to keep hold of Marc Guehi, who was being pursued relentlessly by Newcastle United, and Eberechi Eze, who apparently had Manchester City and Liverpool as potential suitors.
Despite keeping the English duo, Glasner has struggled to get his side playing in a similar fashion to last season, due to this there are already question marks about his future.
The Eagles have also been dealt another massive blow with a recent report from Football Insider claiming that Marc Guehi has already decided he wants to leave the struggling South London club for a 'top club'.
Guehi, who has started every game for Palace this season, has reportedly 'told his friends' that he wants to join a top-four club and that Liverpool is of particular interest to him, with him liking the idea of replacing the ageing Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool were one of the clubs linked with the 24-year-old, however, with the Eagles rejecting multiple £60million plus bids for Guehi, a deal would be very tough for the Reds to complete at a reasonable price unless the England international pushed for a transfer, similar to Van Dijk at Southampton all those years ago.