Federico Chiesa Faces 'Almost Impossible' Situation At Liverpool As Shock Loan Move Is Touted
Liverpool's new Sporting Director Richard Hughes' first transfer window was described as an 'opportunist' one and the signing of Federico Chiesa was exactly that, catching many people by surprise.
After the 27-year-old helped Italy win the European Championships in 2021, he looked set to become one of the world's top players with some suggesting he was worth close to €100million.
A serious knee injury halted his progress however and despite fighting his way back to fitness, he has so far been unable to re-capture his previous form.
It was something of a shock therefore when Hughes and new Head Coach Arne Slot decided to make a move for the player in the summer paying a fee of just €12million to Juventus with Chiesa entering the final year of his contract.
The initial excitement over Chiesa's signing has worn off after he picked up an injury after playing just 78 minutes for the Reds and speaking after Saturday's 2-1 victory over Brighton, Slot suggested he will not return until after the international break.
Chiesa's slow progress at his new club has started people talking about what the future might hold for the forward with Calciomercato's Daniele Longo (via Sport Witness) reporting that the Italy international will seek clarification from Slot as to what the future might hold with it 'amost impossible' for him to climb the pecking order at Anfield.
Longo also suggests that a loan move back to Italy is a 'shock possibility' with both Como and AC Milan interested although his wages could prove to be a stumbling block.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It seems far too early to write Chiesa off at Liverpool. The club's hierarchy always knew it could take some time to get him up to speed for Premier League football so it seems unlikely that a move will be on the cards any time soon.