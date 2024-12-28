Federico Chiesa Looking For Liverpool Loan Exit As Serie A Clubs Line Up To Offer Italian Way Out
According to a report, Federico Chiesa could already be looking for a way out of Liverpool, with several Serie A clubs interested in him.
The Italian international was a shock signing by the Reds in the summer from Juventus for a knockdown fee of around €12million but has played just 123 minutes of football since the move.
After over two months on the sidelines, Chiesa returned to action for the second half of Liverpool's 2-1 win in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton just over a week ago and could have scored on his comeback, twice going close.
Foot Mercato are reporting that the 27-year-old could be on the move when the transfer window opens, with the player aiming to return to Serie A on loan to kick-start his career.
They claim that Napoli are in pole position to sign the forward on a temporary basis, but they face competition from both Inter Milan and former club Fiorentina.
A loan would enable Chiesa to get valuable playing time under his belt, which he may not get at Liverpool, but would not mean he would have to leave the Merseyside club on a permanent basis.
The report suggests, however, that Chiesa's current annual wages of €7.5million could be a stumbling block to any move and may mean that Liverpool would need to contribute to his salary even if he was playing his football on a temporary basis elsewhere.