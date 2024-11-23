Five Midfielders Liverpool Have Been Linked With Ahead Of The January Transfer Window
Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under new Head Coach Arne Slot.
The Reds top the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables and also have an EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Southampton to look forward to next month.
It was a quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool, with only Federico Chiesa signed from Juventus for action during this campaign. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was also signed from Valencia with the future in mind and will arrive at the club after a season-long loan with the La Liga club.
The new Sporting Director Richard Hughes also got involved in a highly publicised chase for Real Socieded midfielder Martin Zubmendi, and a deal looked almost done until the Spanish international appeared to back out at the last minute.
As the Anfield hierarchy looks ahead to the January transfer window, the midfield is still an area that may be in need of bolstering to give Slot the best possible chance to keep his team in the hunt for the biggest trophies.
Whilst numbers available in the middle of the park at the moment look fine, there is speculation that Wataru Endo may be on the move with Japan's captain unable to secure a place in Slot's starting XI.
As a result, LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at five midfielders that the club have been linked with should they decide to do business when the window opens.