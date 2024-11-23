Liverpool FC ON SI

Five Midfielders Liverpool Have Been Linked With Ahead Of The January Transfer Window

After a quiet summer transfer window, will the Reds look to do business when the window re-opens?

Neil Andrew

Eintracht Frankfurt star, Hugo Larsson, in action in the Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt star, Hugo Larsson, in action in the Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch
1 - Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Reale Arena on November 10, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain / IMAGO / Alex Perez
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

