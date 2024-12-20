Former Liverpool Forward Set To Join Ex-Chelsea Manager In Turkish Süper Lig
The former Liverpool players who have joined the Saudi Pro League include Steven Gerrard, Sadio Mané, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Roberto Firmino.
Henderson was the first former Liverpool player to leave the Saudi Pro League with his move to Ajax this past January, and it looks like Firmino is set to follow in his footsteps.
The Brazilian forward joined Al-Ahli in 2023 after eight years at Liverpool. However, according to the Saudi Arabian channel Spot Arena, Firmino is ready to leave the Saudi Pro League for José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe.
Roberto “Bobbly” Firmino had a legendary 8 years with Liverpool, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.
Mourinho has also had an impressive career in the Premier League, including three titles with Chelsea, three League Cups, and an FA Cup. He also won the Europa League and League Cup with Manchester United.
The Portuguese manager’s incredible resume extends beyond the Premier League, with titles won at Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Roma, and Porto. Fenerbahçe will be hoping that their club will join Mourinho’s extensive list of successes.
Firmino’s move has yet to be confirmed as official, but with Mourinho’s side six points behind Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, the potential transfer is worth monitoring.