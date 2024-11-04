Frankfurt Star Omar Marmoush Dreams Of Joining Liverpool Over Manchester United And Chelsea
Liverpool are already considering new signings ahead of the January transfer window, however, the Reds have one month to make any additions.
Arne Slot's side made only one permanent signing last summer with Federico Chiesa joining from Juventus for £12.5million.
However, the 27-year-old has been hampered by injuries, having made only three appearances for Liverpool this campaign.
Slot revealed that the Italy international was struggling to reach the same ‘intensity levels’ of the rest of the Liverpool team.
The Dutchman recently suggested that Chiesa was almost ready to start training with Liverpool again, however he now expects the forward to return available to play after the international break.
“Chiesa is not back before the international break, but there is only a week to go,” Slot told the media in a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Brighton in the Premier League.
Despite Liverpool boasting six attackers this season, the club have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush after learning of the forward's transfer fee.
Marmoush has banged in 12 goals and provided nine assists in just 14 games in all competitions for Frankfurt this season.
According to Bild, Frankfurt want to extend the contract of the 25-year-old with a bigger salary.
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested.
However, Marmoush's dream is to move to Liverpool and succeed his countryman Mohamed Salah whose contract expires at the end of the current season.
We will have to wait and see if Liverpool will make a move for the Egypt international.