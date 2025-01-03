Liverpool FC ON SI

Guillem Balague Suggests Liverpool Will Not Return For Martin Zubimendi Even Though He Is 'Ready To Go'

The Reds failed in a bid to sign the Spanish international in the summer when the player appeared to back out of the move at the last minute

Neil Andrew

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Martin Zubimendi is now ready to leave Real Sociedad amid Liverpool's interest last summer.

New Sporting Director Richard Hughes looked like he had agreed a deal with the 25-year-old, but the midfielder appeared to back out of the move at the last minute.

Martín Zubimendi
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Whilst that left the Reds short in midfield, Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up to excel in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role under Arne Slot, a major reason why Liverpool have dominated both domestically and in Europe so far this season.

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool pointing during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC a
Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool pointing during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Whilst Balague suggests that Zubimendi is 'a different level to Gravenberch', he doesn't think the Anfield hierarchy will try to sign him in the future after the rejection a few months back.

He also claims, however, that Spanish international Zubimendi could now be ready to depart the La Liga club, and the only possible destination for him remains the Premier League.

It is certainly going to be one to watch in January, with Zubimendi also reported to be of interest to Manchester City, who are looking to feel the huge void left by the absence of Rodri.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

