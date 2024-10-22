Highly Rated Dutch Centre-Back Arne Slot Nearly Signed Would Be 'Happy' to Join Liverpool
Heading into this season, one of the key positions most people thought Liverpool needed to strengthen was centre-back.
Despite interest in Leny Yoro, who ended up signing for Manchester United for €62million, the Reds decided against bringing anyone in and stuck to what they had.
It's too early in the season to decide whether this was a risk worth taking or a disaster waiting to happen, hopefully it will be the former.
Even though Liverpool didn't sign a defender in the summer transfer window and currently have no plans to bring one in during the January window, it hasn't stopped potential future options from putting their hat into the ring.
Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, ahead of the Bologna's clash against Aston Villa, Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema openly said he would be 'happy' to play for Liverpool in the future.
"I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club.
“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.
“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”
A few weeks ago, Arne Slot was questioned about trying to sign the 25-year-old during his time at Feyenoord and the Dutch coach confirmed he was interested.
“I was interested, the club I worked for – that included me – was interested in signing him [Sam Beukema],” Slot said in his press conference ahead of the Bologna game at Anfield earlier in the month.
Even though Slot was interested in Beukema before his move to Bologna, playing for Feyenoord and Liverpool is a very different task.
Who knows, maybe he might be a name we revisist in the future when Richard Hughes is looking for some depth in defence.