Jamie Carragher Urges Liverpool To Sign Andy Robertson Successor In January

The Scotland captain has come under fire recently for his performances

Neil Andrew

Andy Robertson walks off with Alisson Becker after his red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham
Andy Robertson walks off with Alisson Becker after his red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has urged the club to consider signing a successor for Andy Robertson in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has received criticism recently for his performances, and on Saturday, he was sent off in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Fulham for hauling down Harry Wilson when clean through.

There is no doubting Robertson's legendary status at the club, but speculation has begun as to who could replace the Scotland captain.

Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League
Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One player who continues to be linked with a move to Anfield is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Carragher was quizzed by Sky Sports: The Lowdown (via TBR Football) on whether he could see his former club making a move for the Hungarian international in January and gave an interesting answer.

“Yeah, I think left-back is a position that Liverpool should look to strengthen in January. [Andy] Robertson needs help, he’s a Liverpool legend, he’s won the lot, but he needs a bit of help.

Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City
Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“I think that is the one area Liverpool should look to address in January. Richard Hughes must know that player well and likes him. It might be one to keep an eye on. Liverpool didn’t do much business in the summer, but that’s an area they have to rectify in January rather than waiting until next summer.”

It is an interesting take from Carragher, and left-back, along with centre-back are probably the positions in Arne Slot's squad most in need of reinforcement.

The Dutchman also has Kostas Tsimikas at his disposal, and he has performed well when called upon this season.

He may not be seen as a long-term replacement for Robertson, however, meaning a move for someone like Kerkez remains a possibility.

