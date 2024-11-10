Liverpool Close To Agreeing New Contract For Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are confident of tying down the services of captain Virgil van Dijk, according to TEAMtalk.
The report claims that the Reds have made good progress in contract negotiations with the 33-year-old.
Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave on a free transfer if an agreement is not reached.
The trio will be free to speak to foreign clubs in the winter transfer window.
Liverpool have made an impressive start to life under new head coach Arne Slot as they sit at the summit of both the Premier League and revamped Champions League tables.
The Reds defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday night to strengthen their lead in the league after Manchester City dropped points after losing 2-1 at Brighton.
Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold have been instrumental for Slot's men with Salah registering a goal and an assist against Villa.
Van Dijk is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world and Liverpool are keen on retaining the Netherlands international.
TEAMtalk further stated that "Liverpool are keen to extend his deal and keep him as the skipper for at least next season and an agreement is closer than people realise."
The former Southampton defender transformed the Anfield backline when he arrived in 2018.
He has helped Liverpool clinched several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.
Van Dijk has been ever-present for Liverpool in the league, starting all 11 games and helping the Reds keep six clean sheets in the process.
In the Champions League, the defender has also appeared in all four games with Liverpool conceding just one goal in the competition.
Liverpool will travel to the St Mary's Stadium to take on struggling Southampton after the November international break before hosting Real Madrid and Man City at Anfield respectively.