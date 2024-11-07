Liverpool Aim To Block All Transfers In January For Three Senior Players
Sources at Football Insider have confirmed that Liverpool will block all incoming offers for three of their first-team players. Federico Chiesa, Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Federico Chiesa has been previously linked to moves back to Italy on a loan basis following the Italian forward's struggle to adapt to the pace of the Premier League due to fitness issues and having zero pre-season before joining Liverpool from Juventus late in the Summer transfer window. These links have been squashed as Liverpool Head Coach, Arne Slot, has spoken highly of Chiesa, with the frustration coming from the lack of any pre-season or Summer camp which has led to these fitness issues. Despite this, Fede has already bagged himself an audacious assist off a bicycle kick in one of his few appearances this season.
Wataru Endo was seen as the odd man out in this Liverpool midfield during the Summer, with the sights set on Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the Japanese international's days looked numbered. Despite this, however, Liverpool rejected bids for him during the summer, before even entering talks with Martin Zubimendi's camp so the idea of keeping Endo was always there. The 31-year-old defensive-midfielder has played an important role in Slot's side allowing for quality depth and resting the starters. All this while putting in great performances from the bench and adding a veteran calmness when he comes on.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been out of the headlines since the start of Summer, with the Scouse man linked with Real Madrid and zero effort by any journalist to disprove these rumors. This is why the Merseyside club would take this stance on any transfer for the 26-year-old in January as the contract talks continue. The question remains, however, at what point does the club or Trent walk away, as January looms closer, and Madrid can then offer a contract and throw another spanner in the works.