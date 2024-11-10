Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea Interested In Lille Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi
Some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in Lille's talented midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to a report.
The France under-17 international made his debut for the Ligue 1 club last season and has continued to impress during the current campaign, already having registered 12 appearances, including three in the Champions League.
According to Caught Offside, sources have told them that scouts from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Juventus have scouted the youngster in recent weeks.
They also suggest, however, that Lille are determined to hang on to Bouaddi and are keen to extend his current deal, which runs until the summer of 2027.
As per the outlet, however, the player himself may not be keen to sign an extension to remain in France based on the size of the clubs interested in him.
That could mean that those clubs try their luck and make a move for Bouaddi over future transfer windows. As things stand, it would take an offer of between €25-30million before the hierarchy at the French club would even consider coming to the negotiating table.