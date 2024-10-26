Liverpool & Arsenal Contenders to Sign Barcelona's Lamine Yamal
According to reports by Miguel Delaney, two Premier League clubs are contenders for the services of the young Spaniard Lamine Yamal. With Barcelona currently facing financial difficulties and not being able to register players, sales may be on the cards for the Spanish giants.
Yamal burst onto the scene as La Masia's newest product last season and after a blistering peformance at the EURO 2024 competition, taking home the trophy, the 17-year-old has continued his form for the Catalan side so far this season with five goals and seven assists in thirteen games.
It remains to be seen if Barcelona would even provide a price for the youngster, but if the financial difficulties continue and they cannot register players in the coming windows, sales may be required, and not just of Yamal.