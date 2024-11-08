Liverpool & Arsenal Have Made Enquiries About Juventus Target Jonathan David
According to a report, both Liverpool and Arsenal have made enquiries about Lille striker Jonathan David, with Juventus also interested in the player.
The Canadian was on target as Lille drew 1-1 with the Old Lady in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and speculation is rife that Juventus Manager, Thiago Motta is keen on the forward.
David is out of contract at the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season, and Corriere dello Sport report that the 24-year-old is likely to move on despite Lille's efforts to retain him.
Since moving to France from KAA Gent in the summer of 2020, David has been a revelation, scoring 97 goals in 201 appearances. His form has clearly caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs with the Italian publication suggesting that both Liverpool and Arsenal have enquired about the striker, as a possible alternative to Darwin Nunez, and Gabriel Jesus.
They do not rule out a move being made for David in the upcoming January transfer window when it could take just €15-€20million euros to secure his services but as to whether any club will be willing to pay that when he will be available for free in the summer seems unlikely.
One thing that is certain however, is that the Canada international will have no shortage of takers next summer as he looks to take the next step in his career.