Liverpool & Arsenal Join Real Madrid in Watching Highly Rated 18-Year-Old Ajax Defender
Ever since Arne Slot was hired to become Liverpool's new head coach, questions have been raised when it comes to what role the fullbacks at the club will play.
Under Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were regulary bombing up the wings and whipping deadly balls into the box.
However, under the Dutch coach, he likes to play his left-back and right-back almost like centre-backs, something he has consistently done since the start of his managing career.
So far, Slot hasn't followed the same formula as he has at previous clubs, especially when it comes to Alexander-Arnold.
Even though Trent is still in a move advanced position, compared to previous seasons, he is a lot more defensive and with that we have seen Liverpool become a lot more structurally sound at the back.
The main player who has had to adapt to this new system is Robertson. The Flying Scotsman is basically playing as a third centre-back, something he seems to be struggling with.
Due to this, the Reds have now been linked to multiple left-backs in recent weeks, potentially signalling the end of the Scotland captains time on Merseyside.
Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez are two recent names that have been mentioned as becoming the 30-year-old replacement, however, it looks like Slot will go with a defensive left-back when he decides to replace Robertson, similar to what Manchester City have done with Josko Gvardiol.
That's why this recent link to Ajax's 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato makes so much sense compared to the previous names mentioned as he can play as a centre-back but has been operating as a left-back this campaign.
According to Tribunal Football, Liverpool have had scouts watching Hato in action this season. The 18-year-old has played 15 games for Ajax, scoring 3 goals and getting 3 assists.
The report also states that the Reds could face competition from Arsenal who also admire the young defender. Real Madrid have also been linked with Hato in recent months due to their defensive injury crisis.
The Dutch international is valued at €30million, however, he signed a new contract with Ajax in March of this year which does not expire until 2028, most likely meaning any potential transfer fee will be significantly more.