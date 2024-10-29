Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City & Chelsea Interested In Viktor Gyokeres - Cut Price Transfer 'Very Likely'
A number of big clubs from the Premier League are interested in making a move for Sporting CP's prolific goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres.
Former Coventry City striker Gyokeres has started the new campaign in spectacular fashion with 14 goals and four assists in just 14 matches for the Portuguese outfit following up on last season's haul of 43 goals in just 50 games.
The Swedish international's performances have clearly not gone unnoticed with Florian Plettenberg reporting that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea are 'specifically interested' in the forward.
It has been widely reported that the 26-year-old has a release clause set at €100M but the Sky reporter claims that with a winter transfer unlikely, due to an agreement that is in place, clubs could obtain his services next summer for a cut price fee of €60M to €70M.
Plettenberg goes on to say that the Premier League giants are all informed on the situation for a player that just two seasons ago was plying his trade in the English Championship.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The price suggested by Plettenberg would bring Gyokeres into range for Liverpool who had a quiet summer transfer window with only Federico Chiesa brought to the club for the current season.
With the Reds now having six top quality options in attack, it is likely therefore that one would need to leave to accomodate a new signing like Gyokeres.
Darwin Nunez would be the logical choice to depart to accomodate the Swede and the coming months will be pivotal in deciding whether the Uruguayan's future lays at Anfield beyond the end of the season.