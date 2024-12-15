Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Interested In Barcelona In Form Star
According to a report, some of the Premier League's biggest clubs could target one of Barcelona's in-form players.
The Catalan giants face an issue as they cannot renew Dani Olmo's registration, which is only in place until the end of the year.
That leaves them with a problem and the need to raise additional funds by increasing revenue or player sales to prevent the summer signing from RB Leipzig having an option to leave on a free transfer.
With player sales not ruled out, TBR Football reports that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all still interested in Raphinha and remain 'in contact with intermediaries'.
The Brazilian has been outstanding this season for Hansi Flick's team. In just 23 appearances, he has 17 goals and 10 assists.
Despite the interest from some big clubs, the outlet claims that Barcelona is hoping to find a solution to resolve Olmo's situation and to put to bed any further rumours that one of their most impactful stars could be for sale.