Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City & Manchester United Following Player Compared To Barcelona's Lamine Yamal
According to a report, a player likened to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is interesting some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including Liverpool.
Reds fans are facing an anxious few weeks ahead with the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all to be decided.
All three players could leave for free next summer when their contracts come to an end, although supporters remain hopeful that the club can agree to extensions with each of the trio, with Van Dijk's situation seemingly the closest to being resolved.
Salah has started the season in fantastic form with ten goals and ten assists, and the loss of the 32-year-old would mean significant investment would be needed to cater for his loss.
As the Anfield hierarchy looks to the future, O Jogo (via Sport Witness) are reporting that Liverpool hold an interest in Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda.
The 17-year-old, who has been compared to Barcelona's Yamal, is also attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United, according to the Portuguese outlet who, also suggests it would not be a surprise to see him depart Portugal before too long.
PSG, Juventus, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen are also credited with an interest in Quenda, who has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances this season.