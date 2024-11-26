Liverpool And Arsenal Ready To Offer £50m For Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi
Liverpool have been linked with several players ahead of the January transfer window as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his squad, having signed only one player last summer following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Slot has overseen a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era by winning 16 out of 18 matches in all competitions as the Reds sit at the summit of the both Premier League and Champions League standings.
Liverpool are the only team with a 100 per cent record in Europe this season after seeing off AC Milan, Bologna, Red Bull Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. The Meyersiders will host Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday and will be aiming for early qualification to the last 16 of the competition.
Slot's side can also go 11 points clear at the top of the league if they beat defending champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Key players such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk have been instrumental for Slot but their futures are up in the air as their contract situation remains unresolved.
While all three are desperate to stay at the club, there are yet to be a breakthrough in negotiations. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the trio, Slot has set his eyes on bringing in new faces in the winter transfer window.
Martin Zubimendi is once again being linked with a move away from Real Sociedad, and reports in Spain are suggesting the midfielder could leave in January. He snubbed the Reds in the summer and opted to stay at his boyhood club.
According to CaughtOffside, "Arsenal and Liverpool are both ready to try offering around £50million for the potential January transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi."
The report claims that Real Sociedad are now ready to listen to offers for Zubimendi this January, though the Spain international’s asking price is likely to be closer to £60milion.
Liverpool and the Gunners will face stern competition for Zubimendi's signature from Manchester City who are considering a move to replace the injured Rodri. Zubimendi has previously been linked with moves to Anfield and North London as well as Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old Spain midfielder has racked up 17 appearances and made three goal contributions for Sociedad in all competitions this season.