Liverpool, Arsenal & Tottenham are Interested in Signing Brighton's Carlos Baleba
Liverpool have been very unfortunate when it comes to signing midfielders over the last few years. Outside of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds have typically missed out on their main targets.
Aurelien Tchouameni was the first big miss when he decided to join Real Madrid, then after that, Liverpool were rejected by Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi.
Despite all these rejections, the Reds are never put off going for who they want to sign and who they believe can improve the starting 11.
One name that has been linked by Talk Sports Alex Crooks is Brighton and Hove defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba.
The 20-year-old only joined Brighton's team last summer for a reported fee of €27million for LOSC Lille, but he has already impressed in the Premier League.
Crook claims that the Cameroon international is being actively pursued by Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Even though these big clubs are being linked with the midfielder, the report states that the Seagulls are under very little financial pressure to sell Baleba.
However, we all know that Brighton's owner, Tony Bloom, loves to make huge profits on players and this could be his next big transfer move.
A couple of years ago he sold Caicedo to Chelsea for a record fee of £115million and the fact that Baleba was the Ecuadorian's replacement shows how decisive Bloom is when it comes to making decisions regarding signing and selling players.
There is no mention of any potential fee that the 20-year-old could be sold for but despite only being valued at €22million, it would not be a surprise if the South Coast club asked for close to £100million.