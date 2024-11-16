Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham & West Ham Interested In Valencia Midfielder Javi Guerra
According to a report, many Premier League clubs are monitoring the progress of Valencia's central midfielder, Javi Guerra.
The Spanish under-21 international has already made 56 La Liga appearances for Los Ches, scoring five goals and assisting once after making his debut in 2022.
His performances have led to widespread praise from pundits and ex-professionals, with many claiming he has the potential to make it to the very top.
As the January transfer window approaches, TBR Football is reporting that interest is building in the 21-year-old from Spain and Premier League clubs.
The outlet writes that Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham are all watching Guerra's situation, with Real Madrid and Barcelona having been credited with an interest in the player previously.
They also refer to an article from CaughtOffside from September that claims that Guerra has a €100million release clause, but it is believed that Valencia may be willing to do business for €30million or less.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Liverpool made a highly publicised approach for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in the summer but were rebuffed at the last minute.
Whilst Ryan Gravenberch may have gone some way to resolving the issue of a deep-lying midfielder for Arne Slot, there is still uncertainty regarding the future of Wataru Endo.
Should the Japan captain depart in the coming months, a move for another midfielder will be necessary, and Guerra could appear on the list of possible replacements put together by the Anfield hierarchy.