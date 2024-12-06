Liverpool & Arsenal Walk Away After Making Contact For Serie A Midfielder
According to a report, Liverpool and Arsenal have walked away after finding out the asking price of one of Serie A's best players.
The need for midfield reinforcements was a major topic of conversation at Anfield during the summer as they narrowly missed out on a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad when he backed out at the last minute.
Ryan Gravenberch has gone some way to solving a major problem for Head Coach Arne Slot with his powerful performances in the number six role, but there is still a feeling that Liverpool may need to strengthen that area of the squad.
Another name on the radar of the club's hierarchy in the summer was Atalanta's Brazilian midfielder Ederson, a player who was pivotal in the Serie A team's run to Europa League success last season.
The 25-year-old's growing reputation in the game has alerted some big clubs, and according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), both Liverpool and Arsenal had made contact over a potential transfer.
Despite their admiration for the player, however, the Italian publication claims that the Premier League clubs have both walked away after learning that Atalanta's asking price for the midfielder is €60million.