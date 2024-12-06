Liverpool At The Front Of The Queue To Sign Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool are eyeing up an in-form Serie A striker as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah should the 32-year-old depart when his contract ends next summer.
The Egyptian has been in magnificent form this season. On Wednesday, he scored two more against Newcastle to take his tally to 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.
Despite his importance to Arne Slot's team, Salah admitted after the victory over Southampton a fortnight ago that he was 'more out than in' when quizzed on his contract situation.
Reports have suggested that talks are ongoing between the striker's representatives and the Anfield hierarchy, but there are no signs that a breakthrough is close.
Whilst the possibility remains that Salah will bring down the curtain after a glorious eight years at the club, the focus is beginning to switch to who could replace him.
Calciomercato are reporting that Liverpool are right at the front of the queue to sign Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, who has a reported release clause of €85million.
The Italian outlet also suggests that PSG is keen on the 27-year-old, who is once again proving to be a key player in Simone Inzaghi's team and is enjoying life with I Nerazzurri.
As a result, the report states that it would take an extraordinary offer or a club to trigger the France international's release clause for a transfer to even be considered.
Liverpool's focus, therefore, is likely to remain on trying to convince Salah his future remains at Anfield as life without him seems unthinkable.
