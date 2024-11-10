Liverpool Target Aurelien Tchouameni Considering Pushing For Real Madrid Exit
Liverpool have been linked with a host of names ahead of the January window as Arne Slot looks to bolster his squad.
The Reds are currently considered as one of the most in-form teams in Europe following their blistering start to the season.
Slot's men defeated Aston Villa 2-0 to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.
Liverpool are also unbeaten in the revamped Champions League and have won all their four games so far.
The Reds will take on the defending champions Real Madrid next at Anfield on November 27.
Several Madrid players will miss the massive clash including Aurelien Tchouameni who is attracting interest yet again from Liverpool.
The Frenchman sprained his ankle and was forced off in Madrid’s 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Tchouameni, who is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks was replaced by international team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.
The defensive midfielder has struggled for consistency this season and was below par yet again against Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Football Insider, Tchouameni is considering pushing for a Real Madrid exit at the end of this season.
The report claims that "the 24-year-old is a long-term target for the Reds but they will find a January deal very difficult."
It is believed that Tchouameni is falling out of favour with club chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Toni Kroos’ retirement and he could leave next summer.
Football Insider further reported that "a move at the end of the 2024-25 campaign is a “realistic possibility” for Liverpool."
Tchouameni has featured in 15 games for Madrid this season, starting all 10 games in La Liga and three in the Champions League.
Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, he has been used as a central midfielder as well as a centre-back under Ancelotti.