Liverpool Center Back Named As A ‘Dream’ Replacement For Top La Liga Club
Imre Himmelbauer reported for FootballTransfers that Real Madrid are ready to part ways with Éder Militão and David Alaba.
Despite being only 26, the Brazilian center-back Militão has suffered frequent injuries since his €50 million move from Porto, and the Spanish club are worried that these will affect his long-term performances.
READ MORE: Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi Reveals Key Reason Why He Rejected Liverpool In Summer
Adding to Madrid's injury woes is the 32-year-old Alaba, who has been sidelined since last year due to an ACL tear and has not played for Los Blancos since.
In light of the injuries to Militão and Alaba, Madrid are looking at the possibility of replacing the defenders, and their eyes are on a Liverpool talisman.
Himmelbauer quoted Spanish outlet Marca in his article, stating that Madrid consider Vigil van Dijk a ‘dream’ reinforcement.
READ MORE: Liverpool's Star Performer Makes Carabao Cup Team Of The Round
The captain of Liverpool is out of contract at the end of the season in 2025 and can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club as soon as the January transfer window opens.
Liverpool have offered the Dutch defender a new deal, but an official announcement of an extension has yet to be made.
If the January transfer window opens without van Dijk’s future with the Reds sorted, Madrid’s ‘dream’ reinforcement could look a little closer to being real.