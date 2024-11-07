Liverpool & Chelsea In Touch With Agents Of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz With Manchester City Also Attentive
According to a report, Liverpool and Chelsea have both made contact with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.
The German international's performances in the Bundesliga have made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and there could be an almighty tussle for his signature at the end of the season.
Fichajes report that in addition to the interest of Liverpool and Chelsea, Premier League rivals Manchester City are also attentive to Wirtz's situation as they seek a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne and that the transfer fee could reach as much as £100million next summer.
The outlet also suggests that Bayern Munich are interested in the playmaker, but Real Madrid could be in the driving seat, especially should Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso end up at the Santiago Bernabeu replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.
Wirtz was impressive for the German Champions during the first half of their UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, where he was able to showcase his ability to find space in front of the opposition defence.
Whilst the Reds took control after the interval to run out 4-0 winners, the German's skills and awareness will not have gone unnoticed by the hierarchy at Anfield.
Should Wirtz decide to depart Leverkusen, it promises to be a fascinating battle between some massive clubs for the signature of one of Europe's brightest prospects.