Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City & Juventus Among The Clubs Interested In Red Star Belgrade's Andrija Maksimovic
According to a report, some huge clubs across Europe are tracking the progress of Red Star Belgrade's attacking midfielder Andrija Maksimovic.
The 17-year-old has caught the eye this season with his displays for the Serbian outfit, scoring six times and providing six assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions.
His form hasn't gone unnoticed at international level either, with Maksimovic making his debut for Serbia last month against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League before following that up with an appearance against European Champions Spain three days later.
It appears that the highly-rated youngster has been heavily scouted across Europe, with Team Talk reporting that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, and several Bundesliga clubs are actively monitoring his progress.
Sources have revealed to the outlet, however, that Red Star remains in a strong negotiating position with the player under contract until the summer of 2027, and as a result, clubs will not be able to get Maksimovic on the cheap.
There is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him, with a move within the next 12 months possible. As things stand, it would not be a surprise to see him end up in one of Europe's biggest leagues based on the amount of interest in him.