Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Interested In Atalanta Star - Starting Price Revealed
According to a report, some big Premier League clubs are interested in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.
The 27-year-old has continued his fine form from last season, which ended in him scoring a hattrick in Atalanta's Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen.
He has already scored 11 more goals and provided five assists in just 19 appearances during this campaign, helping Atalanta to the top of Serie A and into a qualifying position in the Champions League.
Lookman has already made 96 Premier League appearances in his career, and according to Sacha Tavolieri, he continues to have admirers in England.
The media personality has claimed that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have already contacted his entourage over a potential transfer.
He also suggests that with Atalanta resigned to losing the Nigeria international, the starting price for any deal will be €50million.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Lookman continues to show significant improvement since his last spell in England, so it is no surprise that some big clubs are interested in him.
For Liverpool, however, a move would seem unlikely, with the Anfield hierarchy likely to target players 25 and under, with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Federico Chiesa heading towards their thirties and Mohamed Salah already 32.