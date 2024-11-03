Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG Set Their Sights on Borussia Dortmund Winger Karim Adeyemi - Mohamed Salah Replacement?
Liverpool are amongst a number of top European clubs keeping track of Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi according to a report.
The Anfield hierarchy may need to look at contingency arrangements should talisman Mohamed Salah decide to end his spell at the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Time is moving on with Liverpool still not having secured the futures of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk who could all depart next summer unless there are a breakthrough in negotiations over new deals.
Should 32-year-old Salah move on, he will bring down the curtain on a brilliant eight year spell at the club where he is written himself into the record books as a Liverpool legend.
Adeyemi is not a new target for Liverpool and was on the radar of chiefs at Anfield prior to his move to the Bundesliga club from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022.
It would therefore not be a surprise to see them make a move for the 22-year-old and according to tuttojuve.com, Chelsea, PSG and the Merseysiders are all interested in the player.
The Italian publication also reports that the price to secure the services of the German international is likely to start at €50million which would probably rule out another interested club, Juventus.