Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Interested In Borussia Dortmund Winger
According to a report, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
The Premier League clubs are reported by BILD (via LFC Transfer Room) as having a 'growing interest' in the 20-year-old who is impressing in Germany, with seven goals and four assists this season across all competitions.
Gittens made the switch from the Manchester City youth set-up to Dortmund in 2020 on a free transfer and hasn't looked back since.
The England under-21 international made his senior debut for Die Schwarzgelben in April 2022 and has scored 12 goals in 76 appearances since then.
He has followed a similar path to that of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, who also chose to move to the Bundesliga at a young age and excelled at Dortmund.
As well as reporting the interest of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, the German publication also suggests that it will be difficult for Dortmund to keep hold of the talented youngster with him 'likely to come back to England'.
A move for the player who is equally comfortable on the left or right wing is not likely to come cheap, however, with Gittens under contract at Signal Iduna Park until the summer of 2028 and a current market value of €35million, a figure that is only likely to increase.